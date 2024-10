Canada Post can ship restricted firearms in gun buyback program

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The federal government is giving Canada Post the ability to store and transport restricted firearms in new regulations that bring the retail gun buyback program one step closer to beginning.

An order in council dated Oct. 16 allows for restricted assault-style firearms to be removed from safes, transported and ultimately destroyed.

More than 1,500 models of firearms were restricted in May 2020 after a mass shooting in Nova Scotia left 23 people dead, including the gunman.

1:55 Phase 1 of firearms buyback program leaves gun retailers in limbo

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has said the long-promised buyback program would begin this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

First, the government will buy restricted firearms from retail stores and have them destroyed, before a buyback for people who own restricted weapons begins next year.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Criminal Code amnesty for owning restricted assault-style firearms has been extended twice so far, and is now set to expire on Oct. 30, 2025.

Canada Post has previously said it will not have its employees take part in the gun buyback due to safety concerns.