Canada Post can ship restricted firearms in gun buyback program

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2024 7:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Still no date for Canada’s gun buyback program as amnesty period set to expire'
Still no date for Canada’s gun buyback program as amnesty period set to expire
WATCH: Still no date for Canada’s gun buyback program as amnesty period set to expire – Sep 17, 2023
The federal government is giving Canada Post the ability to store and transport restricted firearms in new regulations that bring the retail gun buyback program one step closer to beginning.

An order in council dated Oct. 16 allows for restricted assault-style firearms to be removed from safes, transported and ultimately destroyed.

More than 1,500 models of firearms were restricted in May 2020 after a mass shooting in Nova Scotia left 23 people dead, including the gunman.

Click to play video: 'Phase 1 of firearms buyback program leaves gun retailers in limbo'
Phase 1 of firearms buyback program leaves gun retailers in limbo
Trending Now

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has said the long-promised buyback program would begin this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

First, the government will buy restricted firearms from retail stores and have them destroyed, before a buyback for people who own restricted weapons begins next year.

The Criminal Code amnesty for owning restricted assault-style firearms has been extended twice so far, and is now set to expire on Oct. 30, 2025.

Canada Post has previously said it will not have its employees take part in the gun buyback due to safety concerns.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

