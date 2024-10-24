Menu

Crime

Police arrest two Saskatchewan robbery, shooting suspects and lift emergency alert

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2024 8:20 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
RCMP say they got a report of a robbery around 8:30 a.m. north of Prince Albert, Sask. . Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
RCMP say they have arrested two shooting and robbery suspects in a rural area northeast of Saskatoon and a dangerous persons alert has been cancelled.

RCMP say they got a report of a robbery around 8:30 a.m. north of Prince Albert, Sask.

They say someone driving near a grain elevator was shot and injured and had their vehicle stolen.

The suspects were described as three to four males wearing black bandanas or black balaclavas, and police say they may have been in a white 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

A few hours later, Mounties said the suspects were no longer believed to be in the truck, and were travelling on foot in the Thunder Rapids area on Highway 123.

Police advised the public to stay away from the area and told anyone there to take shelter, lock doors and windows, and not pick up hitchhikers.

Several hours later, Mounties said two suspects were arrested around Tobin Lake.

They said two other suspects may still be on the loose but the situation no longer warrants an emergency alert.

Police say nearby residents may notice an increased police presence and that Highway 123 north of Tobin Lake is still blocked.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

