Quebec ready to start accepting advanced MAID requests as of end of October

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Health Department says it will be ready to meet the expected demand for advanced applications for medical assistance in dying when it begins accepting those requests next week.

Dr. Stéphane Bergeron, an associate deputy minister in the department, told reporters it will take time for the first requests to be analyzed and approved, giving the health system room to adjust.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Oct. 30 Quebec will become the first province to allow a person with a serious and incurable illness to request a medically assisted death months or even years before their condition leaves them unable to consent to the procedure.

Quebec chose to expand its MAID program to help people with illnesses such as Alzheimer’s — without waiting for Ottawa to update the Criminal Code so health workers aren’t committing a crime if they end the life of someone who can’t consent.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it has ordered the Crown prosecutor’s office not to charge doctors who choose to participate in the advanced MAID program as long they comply with the provincial act.

Bergeron says that people who seek approval for advanced MAID applications will have to meet a number of criteria, including describing in detail the symptoms that health-care workers will need to witness before administering the procedure.