Canada

Quebec ready to start accepting advanced MAID requests as of end of October

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It’s taking so long’: Calls to move forward on advanced consent MAID'
‘It’s taking so long’: Calls to move forward on advanced consent MAID
RELATED - There is a growing push for Canada to allow "advanced consent" for medical assistance in dying (MAID), which would allow a competent person to request MAID before they lose the ability to consent. As Neetu Garcha reports, the federal government is taking longer than expected to implement the legislation, leaving those living with dementia waiting in agony – Feb 1, 2024
Quebec’s Health Department says it will be ready to meet the expected demand for advanced applications for medical assistance in dying when it begins accepting those requests next week.

Dr. Stéphane Bergeron, an associate deputy minister in the department, told reporters it will take time for the first requests to be analyzed and approved, giving the health system room to adjust.

On Oct. 30 Quebec will become the first province to allow a person with a serious and incurable illness to request a medically assisted death months or even years before their condition leaves them unable to consent to the procedure.

Quebec chose to expand its MAID program to help people with illnesses such as Alzheimer’s — without waiting for Ottawa to update the Criminal Code so health workers aren’t committing a crime if they end the life of someone who can’t consent.

The province says it has ordered the Crown prosecutor’s office not to charge doctors who choose to participate in the advanced MAID program as long they comply with the provincial act.

Bergeron says that people who seek approval for advanced MAID applications will have to meet a number of criteria, including describing in detail the symptoms that health-care workers will need to witness before administering the procedure.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

