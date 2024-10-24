Menu

Crime

Toronto shooting over lunch hour sends 1 person to hospital with severe injuries

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 24, 2024 1:07 pm
1 min read
Toronto Police say one person has been rushed to hospital after a middle-of-the-day shooting in the city’s north end on Thursday.

Police said they received reports of multiple gunshots heard at around 12:08 p.m. near Yonge Street and Bogert Avenue, just south of Sheppard Avenue.

Paramedics told Global News they took one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led to the shooting or any suspect descriptions.

Road closures are in effect on Yonge Street between Bogert Avenue and Beecroft Road.

More to come.

