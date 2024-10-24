Toronto shooting over lunch hour sends 1 person to hospital with severe injuries

See more sharing options

Toronto Police say one person has been rushed to hospital after a middle-of-the-day shooting in the city’s north end on Thursday.

Police said they received reports of multiple gunshots heard at around 12:08 p.m. near Yonge Street and Bogert Avenue, just south of Sheppard Avenue.

Paramedics told Global News they took one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led to the shooting or any suspect descriptions.

Road closures are in effect on Yonge Street between Bogert Avenue and Beecroft Road.

More to come.

SHOOTING:

Yonge St and Bogert Ave

12:08 pm

-reports of multiple shots heard

-police o/s

-confirmed shooting

-one person has been shot

-victim transported to hospital via emergency run

ROAD CLOSURES IN EFFECT:

-Bogert Ave at Beecroft Rd#GO2325262

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 24, 2024