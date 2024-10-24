Protest planned in Edmonton to oppose Alberta government involvement in support staff labour dispute

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after the Alberta government mandated the Edmonton Public School Board and the union representing its support staff to work with a dispute inquiry board as their labour conflict continues, a protest is expected to take place to decry the move.

Until the province forced the two sides to work with a dispute inquiry board, a move made at the EPSB’s request, more than 3,000 educational support staff were set to strike on Thursday. As a result of the provincial government’s actions, workers will not be able to strike for at least 30 days now.

In a statement issued Wednesday night, the Canadian Union of Public Employees confirmed that CUPE 3550 members will take part in what it describes as a “political protest” on Thursday “in resistance to the provincial government’s low wage mandates and interference in collective bargaining.”

CUPE did not say where or what time of day the protest will take place.

Educational assistant Mandy Lamoureux is the president of the local and indicated the union realizes the protest will impact students and families.

“Members did not come to this lightly,” she said in a statement. “They do not feel this government is hearing their pleas to help instead of hinder. They need a fair agreement for themselves and for the students they serve.

“Members have to do what is right in their heart, and for the vast majority of them that means standing up for themselves and their students. It’s not fair for those students least able to advocate for themselves to be the victims of funding shortfalls. We can’t keep watching public education fall apart.”

CUPE said the dispute inquiry board will simply bring about mediation once again and that it believes it is an attempt to delay any potential job action and that it will demoralize its members.

Global News has reached out to the offices of Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides and Jobs, Economy and Trade Minister Matt Jones for a response to the planned protest. This article will be updated once a response is received.

Jason Foster, a professor at Athabasca University who specializes in labour history and policy, told The Canadian Press this week that he also believes the province’s move is a “delay tactic” and noted that the two sides in any labour dispute already are required to go through a mediation process before any strike or lockout can begin.

“The inquiry board is going to do nothing more than what a mediator does,” Foster said. “It’s going to meet with both parties, find out people’s positions, and then they’re going to write up a report — writing up what they think a resolution might be.

“All we’re doing is replicating what the parties have already gone through.”

The provincial government also brought in a dispute inquiry board last month when support workers at public and Catholic schools in Fort McMurray were poised to strike.

— with files from The Canadian Press’s Jack Farrell