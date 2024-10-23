Menu

Canada

How one Saskatchewan man is hoping to become ‘the face of horror’

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 7:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How one Saskatchewan man is hoping to become ‘the face of horror’'
How one Saskatchewan man is hoping to become ‘the face of horror’
WATCH: The spirit of spookiness is in the air, as some Saskatchewan residents have already taken on the task of preparing for Halloween.
The spirit of spookiness is in the air, as some Saskatchewan residents have already taken on the task of preparing for Halloween.

A little over a week remains before the night of fright is actually here, but for some, the feeling of being scared isn’t limited to a specific time of year.

Global News’ Moosa Imran spoke to some people who say the feeling of haunting is one worth sharing with everyone, and one man who is looking to be voted ‘Face of Horror.’

Check out the video at the top to see one of Saskatchewan’s spookiest haunted houses, and how one person might be the biggest horror fan in North America.

