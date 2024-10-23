Montreal climate protesters charged after scaling Jacques Cartier Bridge

A pair of environmental activists who scaled Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge early Tuesday morning have been charged with mischief and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Olivier Huard and Jacob Pirro were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, along with a third protester.
The third person, Michèle Lavoie, is facing only a mischief charge, in relation to obstructing, interrupting or interfering with the lawful use of property worth over $5,000.
Get daily National news
Huard and Pirro climbed to the top of the bridge early Tuesday as part of a climate protest, leading police to close one of the main access points onto the island for several hours during the morning rush hour.
The groups Last Generation Canada and Antigone Collective took credit for the protest, demanding an end to fossil fuel extraction and denouncing government inaction on climate change.
The groups said the three activists were detained overnight, and urged supporters to rally outside the courthouse Wednesday.
- Giuliani can’t pay election workers he defamed. So they get his NY penthouse
- Quebec woman hurt after being hit by bullet shot 2 floors below apartment
- Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO arrested on federal sex trafficking charges
- University of Waterloo stabbings: Prof who was stabbed fears others may commit similar violence
Comments