Crime

Montreal climate protesters charged after scaling Jacques Cartier Bridge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2024 12:52 pm
1 min read
Protesters halt traffic on Montreal bridge
Montreal's morning rush hour was brought to a halt for hours as climate activists scaled the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, demanding an end to the use of fossil fuels. But frustrated commuters didn't appear very receptive to their cause. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines brings us that story.
A pair of environmental activists who scaled Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge early Tuesday morning have been charged with mischief and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Olivier Huard and Jacob Pirro were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, along with a third protester.

The third person, Michèle Lavoie, is facing only a mischief charge, in relation to obstructing, interrupting or interfering with the lawful use of property worth over $5,000.

Huard and Pirro climbed to the top of the bridge early Tuesday as part of a climate protest, leading police to close one of the main access points onto the island for several hours during the morning rush hour.

The groups Last Generation Canada and Antigone Collective took credit for the protest, demanding an end to fossil fuel extraction and denouncing government inaction on climate change.

The groups said the three activists were detained overnight, and urged supporters to rally outside the courthouse Wednesday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

