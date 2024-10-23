BMO says customers are having issues logging into its website

BMO customers trying to access their accounts online may face some difficulties logging in as the company says it’s experiencing a service disruption.
Reports began to come into DownDetector starting at around 4 a.m. eastern and have continued to increase, with more than 100 reports as of 9:45 a.m.
Get daily National news
The bank says it is actively working to restore services but customers can still use the BMO app, visit a local branch or use a BMO ATM.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience,” a spokesperson for BMO wrote in an email to Global News.
No timeline was given for when the issue would be resolved.
Comments