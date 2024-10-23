Menu

Canada

BMO says customers are having issues logging into its website

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 10:32 am
1 min read
A Bank of Montreal (BMO) branch is shown in Montreal, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. View image in full screen
A Bank of Montreal (BMO) branch is shown in Montreal, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes
BMO customers trying to access their accounts online may face some difficulties logging in as the company says it’s experiencing a service disruption.

Reports began to come into DownDetector starting at around 4 a.m. eastern and have continued to increase, with more than 100 reports as of 9:45 a.m.

The bank says it is actively working to restore services but customers can still use the BMO app, visit a local branch or use a BMO ATM.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience,” a spokesperson for BMO wrote in an email to Global News.

No timeline was given for when the issue would be resolved.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

