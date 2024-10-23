BMO says customers are having issues logging into its website

See more sharing options

BMO customers trying to access their accounts online may face some difficulties logging in as the company says it’s experiencing a service disruption.

Reports began to come into DownDetector starting at around 4 a.m. eastern and have continued to increase, with more than 100 reports as of 9:45 a.m.

The bank says it is actively working to restore services but customers can still use the BMO app, visit a local branch or use a BMO ATM.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience,” a spokesperson for BMO wrote in an email to Global News.

No timeline was given for when the issue would be resolved.