Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

University of Waterloo stabbings: Crown to continue submissions of accused

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2024 8:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quadruple stabbing at University of Waterloo was ideologically motivated, Crown argues'
Quadruple stabbing at University of Waterloo was ideologically motivated, Crown argues
WATCH: Quadruple stabbing at University of Waterloo was ideologically motivated, Crown argues
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prosecutors are expected to continue their submissions Wednesday at a sentencing hearing for a man who stabbed a professor and two students in a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year.

Federal prosecutors began their arguments Tuesday at the hearing for Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, who pleaded guilty to four charges in the June 2023 campus attack.

They argued Villalba-Aleman’s statement to police, and a manifesto that was found on his phone, show his actions were motivated by ideology and meant to intimidate those whose views he disagrees with.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Villalba-Aleman pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Click to play video: 'Students standing in solidarity with Waterloo school stabbing victims'
Students standing in solidarity with Waterloo school stabbing victims
Trending Now

A video of his statement to police was shown in court earlier in the sentencing hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

In the video, Villalba-Aleman told police he felt colleges and universities were imposing ideology and restricting academic freedom, and he wanted the attack to serve as a “wake-up call.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices