University of Waterloo stabbings: Crown to continue submissions of accused

Prosecutors are expected to continue their submissions Wednesday at a sentencing hearing for a man who stabbed a professor and two students in a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year.
Federal prosecutors began their arguments Tuesday at the hearing for Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, who pleaded guilty to four charges in the June 2023 campus attack.
They argued Villalba-Aleman’s statement to police, and a manifesto that was found on his phone, show his actions were motivated by ideology and meant to intimidate those whose views he disagrees with.
Villalba-Aleman pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm.
A video of his statement to police was shown in court earlier in the sentencing hearing.
In the video, Villalba-Aleman told police he felt colleges and universities were imposing ideology and restricting academic freedom, and he wanted the attack to serve as a “wake-up call.”
