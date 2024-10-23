University of Waterloo stabbings: Crown to continue submissions of accused

Send this page to someone via email

Prosecutors are expected to continue their submissions Wednesday at a sentencing hearing for a man who stabbed a professor and two students in a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year.

Federal prosecutors began their arguments Tuesday at the hearing for Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, who pleaded guilty to four charges in the June 2023 campus attack.

They argued Villalba-Aleman’s statement to police, and a manifesto that was found on his phone, show his actions were motivated by ideology and meant to intimidate those whose views he disagrees with.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Villalba-Aleman pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

1:47 Students standing in solidarity with Waterloo school stabbing victims

A video of his statement to police was shown in court earlier in the sentencing hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

In the video, Villalba-Aleman told police he felt colleges and universities were imposing ideology and restricting academic freedom, and he wanted the attack to serve as a “wake-up call.”