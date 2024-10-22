Bail denied for man accused of stealing police SUV for Vancouver joyride

See more sharing options

The man accused of stealing a Vancouver police vehicle and using it to do doughnuts on a local sports field has been denied bail.

Dustin Tallio was arrested on Oct. 6, when he is alleged to have stolen a police SUV and taken it for a joyride on a grass field at Templeton Park in East Vancouver.

Police said a pedestrian suffered minor injuries jumping out of the way of the vehicle, and witnesses described parents and children being forced to scatter.

Police with a K9 unit ultimately arrested Tallio at the scene.

Tallio, who has a lengthy criminal record dating back two decades, is facing numerous charges including vehicle theft, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and failure to stop for police.

On Tuesday, a B.C. Provincial Court Judge sided with Crown prosecutors who argued he should remain in custody.

Tallio is due back in court on Oct. 30 to set a date for trial.