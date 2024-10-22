Nova Scotia Liberal Fred Tilley quits to join governing Progressive Conservatives

A member of Nova Scotia’s Opposition Liberals is crossing the floor to join the governing Progressive Conservatives.
Premier Tim Houston announced today that Fred Tilley has joined his party’s caucus.
Tilley, who represents the Cape Breton riding of Northside-Westmount, was first elected to the legislature in 2021.
While on the Liberal benches, Tilley had been critical of the government in areas such as health care and economic development.
Tilley is the second member of the Liberal caucus to join the government this year.
In February, Brendan Maguire joined the Tories and was immediately named as community services minister.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.
