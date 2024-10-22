SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs defenceman Ekman-Larsson fined

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2024 1:30 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

NEW YORK – The NHL has fined Toronto defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson US$5,000 for his hit on Tampa Bay forward Jake Guentzel.

The incident occurred in the third period of the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 win against the visiting Lightning on Monday.

Ekman-Larsson skated in front of Guentzel and threw his back into a hit as the Tampa Bay forward chased a puck. Guentzel’s head snapped back as he fell to the ice, but he remained in the game.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Hockey Preview: What to expect ahead of the NHL Season'
Hockey Preview: What to expect ahead of the NHL Season
Story continues below advertisement

Ekman-Larsson was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It was the second time in the game that the two players had a run-in. Guentzel was assessed a roughing minor in the second period for hitting Ekman-Larsson in the face with his forearm following a scrum.

Trending Now

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices