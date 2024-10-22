Leafs defenceman Ekman-Larsson fined

See more sharing options

NEW YORK – The NHL has fined Toronto defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson US$5,000 for his hit on Tampa Bay forward Jake Guentzel.

The incident occurred in the third period of the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 win against the visiting Lightning on Monday.

Ekman-Larsson skated in front of Guentzel and threw his back into a hit as the Tampa Bay forward chased a puck. Guentzel’s head snapped back as he fell to the ice, but he remained in the game.

Ekman-Larsson was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play.

It was the second time in the game that the two players had a run-in. Guentzel was assessed a roughing minor in the second period for hitting Ekman-Larsson in the face with his forearm following a scrum.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.