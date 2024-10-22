Menu

Crime

University of Waterloo stabbings: Sentencing hearing continues for attacker

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2024 11:09 am
1 min read
“Scared for my life”: University of Waterloo student who witnessed stabbings speaks out
A sentencing hearing is set to continue today for a man who pleaded guilty to four charges in a triple stabbing in a University of Waterloo gender studies class.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm in the June 2023 attack.

Federal prosecutors say the offences amount to terrorism in his case.

The professor and two students who were stabbed told a Kitchener, Ont., court Monday they remain fearful and anxious, particularly on campus.

The professor said she worries others may be inspired to commit similar acts of violence.

The hearing is expected to span several days this week.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

