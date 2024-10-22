U.S. Republican says Trudeau, not Trump, is NATO threat on defence spending

Send this page to someone via email

A U.S. Republican congressman is calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “threat” to NATO’s stability and success, saying Canada’s defence spending and military contributions aren’t enough.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner made the comments in an op-ed in Newsweek suggesting “Trudeau, not (Donald) Trump, is a threat to the stability and success of NATO” because of the country’s long-standing lag on a plan to hit the agreed upon target for members to spend two per cent of their GDP on defence.

This past summer, Defence Minister Bill Blair and Trudeau announced Canada expected to invest at least two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in defence by 2032, calling it a “credible, responsible, and achievable target date.”

Until then, Trudeau had not offered a concrete timeline to hit the two-per-cent target, saying Canada would increase defence spending and continue contributing to the military alliance.

At the time, U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen said the Biden administration was pleased to see Canada’s commitment to reach the target, calling it an “important positive step toward meeting our shared goals.”

Turner said as a founding member, Canada should “lead by example” for newer members, noting Sweden — which just joined this year — already expects to meet the two per cent target this year.

“Clearly, Canada is taking advantage of not only NATO membership but its proximity to the United States,” Turner, who serves as U.S. House Intelligence Committee chair, wrote.

“Take your time Canada; Russia can wait.”

The congressman went on to criticize leaders in the alliance for reportedly being alarmed by the potential return of former president Trump to the Oval Office.

In February, Trudeau pledged to defend Canada’s “interests,” but avoided criticizing Trump after the former president repeated his threat to turn his back on NATO members — like Canada — who miss their defence spending targets.

At the time, Trump said he would “encourage” Russia to attack so-called “delinquent” NATO nations.

Turner did not note these comments, instead writing that each U.S. president has placed NATO in a “stronger strategic position” than their predecessor, including Trump.

“While some allies may not appreciate the blunt approach, Trump correctly calls out those who don’t share the burden of collective defense,” the Ohio congressman wrote.

“In fact, former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has even praised President Trump for his ‘clear message’ on the importance of all NATO members investing in their national defense.”

He went on to claim Trump has strengthened NATO, while Trudeau has “undermined it” by not reaching the two per cent GDP spending.

Trudeau and Canada’s own efforts to support Ukraine were also called into question by Turner, writing that Trump provided javelin missiles to Ukraine prior to the invasion while the Canadian government “provided tepid military assistance.”

Last month, Trudeau said last month he had been pressing fellow NATO leaders to support lifting long-range weapons restrictions on Ukraine, saying the restrictions were hampering Ukraine’s ability to win the war.

The op-ed comes after Trump repeatedly would not say during the U.S. presidential debate in September whether he believes Ukraine should win the war against Russia’s invasion, saying only that “I want this war to stop.”