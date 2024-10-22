Menu

Health

B.C. health officials provide live update on cold and flu season

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 10:38 am
1 min read
B.C. is heading into cold and flu season and the province is urging everyone to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Getty Images
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide an update on the respiratory season in the province on Tuesday.

The 9:30 a.m. announcement will be livestreamed above and broadcast on BC1.

The announcement comes as the BC Centre for Disease Control is warning about an increase in COVID-19 activity.

Wastewater testing shows COVID-19 rates are rising in the Fraser Health, Interior Health and Northern Health authorities.

However, cases of seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remain minimal.

Health Matters: COVID-19 boosters and flu shots to become available in BC on October 15
The province is also encouraging people to get updated COVID-19 and flu shots.

Anyone six months and older can receive those for free by booking an appointment online or on the phone.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

