B.C. health officials provide live update on cold and flu season

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide an update on the respiratory season in the province on Tuesday.
The 9:30 a.m. announcement will be livestreamed above and broadcast on BC1.
The announcement comes as the BC Centre for Disease Control is warning about an increase in COVID-19 activity.
Wastewater testing shows COVID-19 rates are rising in the Fraser Health, Interior Health and Northern Health authorities.
Get weekly health news
However, cases of seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remain minimal.
The province is also encouraging people to get updated COVID-19 and flu shots.
Anyone six months and older can receive those for free by booking an appointment online or on the phone.
Comments