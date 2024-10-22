Menu

Crime

Man charged after north Edmonton crash sends 2 women, 1 child to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 10:44 am
1 min read
Edmonton crash involving stolen vehicle sends four to hospital
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 21, 2024) A man has been charged after a high-speed crash where police say a stolen car hit another vehicle carrying two women and a child.
Charges have been laid against a 31-year-old man in connection with a high-speed crash on a north Edmonton street over the weekend that sent a child and two women in their 30s to hospital.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 132nd Avenue and 82nd Street at 4:39 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said a man was driving a car west on 132nd Avenue at a high speed when investigators believe it went through a red light and hit another car that had the two women and a child inside.

Paramedics treated the driver of the car that police believe ran the red light. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The people in the other car were all taken to hospital as well. The women’s injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening. The child was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons and has since been released.

Police said when officers searched the car that they believe ran the red light, they found a knife, a shotgun shell and an open alcohol container. They said the car is believed to have been stolen.

Cody Slade Desjarlais has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

