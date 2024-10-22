Man charged after north Edmonton crash sends 2 women, 1 child to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid against a 31-year-old man in connection with a high-speed crash on a north Edmonton street over the weekend that sent a child and two women in their 30s to hospital.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 132nd Avenue and 82nd Street at 4:39 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said a man was driving a car west on 132nd Avenue at a high speed when investigators believe it went through a red light and hit another car that had the two women and a child inside.

Paramedics treated the driver of the car that police believe ran the red light. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The people in the other car were all taken to hospital as well. The women’s injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening. The child was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons and has since been released.

Police said when officers searched the car that they believe ran the red light, they found a knife, a shotgun shell and an open alcohol container. They said the car is believed to have been stolen.

Cody Slade Desjarlais has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.