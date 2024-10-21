Indigenous voters urged to make their voice heard in Saskatchewan election

Send this page to someone via email

Roughly 17 per cent of Saskatchewan’s population are First Nations and Metis people, according to Statistics Canada.

With a fast-approaching provincial election around the corner, some experts say Indigenous communities want to be more involved in governance.

Jason Bird, the program administrator of Indigenous business at the University of Saskatchewan, said Indigenous communities want to see improvements in health care, education, road infrastructure and clean drinking water.

However, he believes in order for that to happen, the government should be creating space for Indigenous leaders at the decisions-making table.

“We have these deals with the federal government for First Nations bands but we’re kind of left out of the loop with the province,” Bird said.

“(They are) making decisions on behalf of Indigenous people and (deciding) how included Indigenous people are in helping to point the direction of where those decision are going to be made and how they’re going to be made.”

With the polls officially opening Tuesday, a Saskatchewan NDP candidate is urging Indigenous voters to make their voices heard in the election.

Betty Nippi-Albright, a Saulteaux and Cree woman seeking re-election in Saskatoon Centre, says Indigenous people have the power to influence change.

“There’s policies, there’s legislation that impacts us at a provincial level,” Nippi-Albright said. “We have to get out and vote so we can protect those inherent and treaty rights for our children, our grandchildren and those that come behind.”

She said if the NDP wins, it would work with First Nations and Métis people on truth and reconciliation and restore a physical government presence in the province’s north.

The NDP would also honour Treaty rights of all Indigenous people in Saskatchewan, apologize for the province’s role in the Timber Bay and Île-à-la-Crosse residential schools, and work with survivors to provide meaningful support.

Nippi-Albright said other plans include working with First Nations and Métis leaders on a recruitment and retention plan to get more Indigenous people working in health care.

“We cannot afford four more years of Scott Moe and the Sask. Party,” Nippi-Albright said in a news release Monday.

“For too long, our people have been ignored and divided by politicians like them. It’s time for change. This election, you can vote to make that happen.”

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe spoke on what his party has done and would do to help Indigenous issues in the province at an event in Martensville, Sask.

“When there are investments into the mining sector, gaming sector or in the retail sector, we work and encourage the folks that are making that investment to work with Indigenous communities and people,” Moe said.

“The over half a billion-dollar investment you saw into the forestry industry outside Prince Albert, prior to the writ starting, has a number of Indigenous partners in that very investment.”

Moe said while the improvements especially in the economic sector are present, there is more work to be done to better improve Indigenous communities.

“It’s about everyone coming to the table on whatever the topic or opportunity might be,” Moe said.

“It is important to bring Indigenous leaders and people to the table to have those discussions.”

In terms of opportunities, Moe pointed to health care and having the Saskatoon Urgent Care centre be run with Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments as one of the many projects Indigenous people have been included in.

“It is imperative a government is focused on the opportunities that are coming to our province and our communities,” Moe said.