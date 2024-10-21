Officer charged with failing to provide life-saving aid during call

Send this page to someone via email

A Durham regional police officer has been arrested and charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life following an internal investigation into an incident that took place in March 2024.

Const. James Wright, a 23-year veteran of the service, allegedly failed to render medical assistance or first aid to a person in distress when responding to a call in Whitby, according to Durham police.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The individual was left in the care of a family member who later sought medical attention, police say. They were later transported to the hospital and subsequently released.

The DRPS Professional Standards Unit launched an investigation into the officers’ actions after a review of the call raised concerns of alleged criminality.

Wright has also been suspended from duty with pay, according to police.