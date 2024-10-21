Menu

Canada

Trudeau’s leadership in spotlight as Parliament returns from break

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2024 7:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Liberals unhappy with Trudeau ‘don’t have another choice’: ex-BQ leader'
Liberals unhappy with Trudeau ‘don’t have another choice’: ex-BQ leader
WATCH: Liberals unhappy with Trudeau ‘don’t have another choice’: ex-BQ leader
The House of Commons returns on Monday from a week-long break, but it’s unlikely to be business as usual.

Members of Parliament are slated to resume debating a Conservative demand for documents about federal spending on green technology projects.

The matter of privilege has all but paralyzed House business as the Liberals try to maintain a grip on an increasingly fractious minority Parliament.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to face the most serious challenge to his leadership to date.

Click to play video: 'Top Liberals display united front, as calls for Trudeau to step aside grow'
Top Liberals display united front, as calls for Trudeau to step aside grow

Several media reports have detailed the plans of a group of Liberal MPs to confront Trudeau at the party’s Wednesday caucus meeting over sagging poll numbers and gloomy electoral prospects.

The precise strategy and breadth of the attempt to push Trudeau to resign remain unclear, though some MPs who spoke to The Canadian Press on background said the number of members involved is significant.

Trudeau could sidestep both problems by taking the controversial step of proroguing Parliament, which would end the session and set the stage for a fresh throne speech.

Some political watchers have mused the move would allow time for a Liberal leadership race if Trudeau were to step down.

The prime minister also plans to soon shuffle his cabinet to replace four ministers who don’t plan to run again in the next election.

A general election is scheduled to be held in October next year, but could come sooner if the Liberals lose the confidence of the House.

— With files from Laura Osman

© 2024 The Canadian Press

