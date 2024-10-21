Menu



Video link
Headline link
Economy

Guelph transit riders will not ‘be scrambling or stranded at bus stops’: ATU Local 1189 president

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 21, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Service disruptions could happen as early as the start of November, but riders will receive a three day-notice prior to any direct strike action from the ATU. View image in full screen
Service disruptions could happen as early as the start of November, but riders will receive a three day-notice prior to any direct strike action from the ATU. Matt Carty / Global News
Interruptions could be coming for Guelph transit riders.

Contract negotiations between the city of Guelph, Ont., and the union representing transit workers are currently at an impasse.

On Oct. 16, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1189 filed a no-board report with the Ministry of Labour following a breakdown in negotiations.

It could reportedly cause disruptions to service beginning as early as the start of November.

In a news release Scott Bate, president for the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1189, said they will give a three-day notice to riders in advance of any direct strike action.

“Let me be clear, we are committed to ensuring that our passengers are kept informed and are not left scrambling or stranded at bus stops,” Bate said.

The union represents approximately 260 transit workers in the Royal City.

No additional bargaining days are scheduled prior to the deadline, as both sides remain “miles apart” from a deal.

Bate added it’s important to let riders know if a disruption to transit occurs at the start of next month. He said their negotiations team knows how important transit is to the community and they’re fully committed to getting this contract settled at the bargaining table by reaching a fair deal that the members deserve.

In an email to CJOY News on Friday, Stephen O’Brien, acting general manager of human resources for the City of Guelph, said the city remains committed to the collective bargaining process.

In addition, he said they’ve appreciated the last few months of discussions they’ve had with the ATU, and their focus is continuing productive discussions toward a successfully bargained collective agreement.

