Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 19, 2024 9:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Northeast Calgary Community Shocked By City’s Latest Homicide'
Northeast Calgary Community Shocked By City’s Latest Homicide
WATCH ABOVE: A Friday evening shooting in the community of Homestead has residents surprised, uneasy and in some cases, contemplating their future in the area. Global's Skylar Peters reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are looking for tips as they investigate a shooting in northeast Calgary on Friday night that left a man dead.

According to police, officers were called about a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Homestead Drive Northeast at about 7:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man’s body. They did not say if the body was found inside a home or outside.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“While the investigation is in its early stages, this incident is believed to have been targeted,” police said in a news release.

“Suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.”

Police did not provide a description of the suspects and said an autopsy has yet to be completed.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Brazen shootings and how they’re investigated'
Brazen shootings and how they’re investigated
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices