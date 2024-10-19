Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for tips as they investigate a shooting in northeast Calgary on Friday night that left a man dead.

According to police, officers were called about a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Homestead Drive Northeast at about 7:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man’s body. They did not say if the body was found inside a home or outside.

“While the investigation is in its early stages, this incident is believed to have been targeted,” police said in a news release.

“Suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.”

Police did not provide a description of the suspects and said an autopsy has yet to be completed.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

