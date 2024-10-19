Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Calgary

Police are looking for tips as they investigate a shooting in northeast Calgary on Friday night that left a man dead.
According to police, officers were called about a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Homestead Drive Northeast at about 7:20 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man’s body. They did not say if the body was found inside a home or outside.
“While the investigation is in its early stages, this incident is believed to have been targeted,” police said in a news release.
“Suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.”
Police did not provide a description of the suspects and said an autopsy has yet to be completed.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
