RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths near Halifax

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating two deaths in the Halifax area that they’re treating as suspicious.

RCMP say they were called to a home in the community of Enfield on Friday morning for a well-being check on two people.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say officers found the remains of two adults in the residence.

Police say the two people were known to each other.

They added that there’s no evidence to suggest any risk to the public.

Enfield is located north of Halifax, near the city’s international airport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.