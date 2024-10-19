Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths near Halifax

By Adrian Wyld The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating two deaths in the Halifax area that they’re treating as suspicious.

RCMP say they were called to a home in the community of Enfield on Friday morning for a well-being check on two people.

They say officers found the remains of two adults in the residence.

Police say the two people were known to each other.

They added that there’s no evidence to suggest any risk to the public.

Enfield is located north of Halifax, near the city’s international airport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

