How a 102-year-old woman is defying the odds as a musician, volunteer and more

Jean Thomas volunteers to file people’s income taxes, sits on the Executive of the Royal Canadian Air Force Association, and leads a music program — all at the age of 102.

The piano-playing centenarian has outlived Saskatchewan’s average life expectancy — one of the lowest in the country — by nearly 24 years.

With no plans on slowing down, Thomas is proof that life gets better with age and the music won’t stop until she says so.

