Canada

How a 102-year-old woman is defying the odds as a musician, volunteer and more

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 18, 2024 8:07 pm
WATCH: Jean Thomas volunteers to file people's income taxes, sits on the Executive of the Royal Canadian Air Force Association, and leads a music program -- all at the age of 102.  
Jean Thomas volunteers to file people’s income taxes, sits on the Executive of the Royal Canadian Air Force Association, and leads a music program — all at the age of 102.

The piano-playing centenarian has outlived Saskatchewan’s average life expectancy — one of the lowest in the country — by nearly 24 years.

With no plans on slowing down, Thomas is proof that life gets better with age and the music won’t stop until she says so.

Learn more about Thomas in the video above.

