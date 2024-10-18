Menu

Traffic

Pet-owner tragedy: Man dies trying to save runaway dog on Montreal highway

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted October 18, 2024 12:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man and his dog fatally struck on Montreal highway'
Man and his dog fatally struck on Montreal highway
A pet owner's rescue attempt along a Montreal highway turned deadly Thursday night. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, the man was struck by a car while trying to save his dog.
A man was fatally struck by a car while attempting to save his dog along a highway on Montreal’s South Shore Thursday night, police say.

The collision happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 10 near Brossard.

According to police, the dog managed to escape the vehicle when the man pulled to the side of the road.

It remains unclear why the man had stopped.

Authorities say the driver was struck by a westbound car when attempting to catch his pet, which had crossed several lanes of traffic.

Both the owner and the animal, who was also hit by the same vehicle, died at the scene.

The driver behind the wheel of the moving car was not injured.

Officials with CAA Quebec say the tragedy highlights the importance of properly securing pets when travelling.

“There is no law that indicates drivers must tie down their pets. The only existing law is that you are not allowed to drive if an animal is blocking your view,” David Marcille from CAA Quebec said in an interview.

Both CAA Quebec and the province’s automobile insurance board recommend drivers always securely buckle up their animals in the back seat or in a travel crate.

They also say to never allow your pets to hang their heads out the window while driving.

The SPCA echoed the serious dangers of having pets roam freely in vehicles while driving at highway speeds.

“There are various affordable options available that can prevent an animal from being ejected from the vehicle in the event of an accident or from escaping, as was the case in this incident,” executive director of the Montreal SPCA Laurence Massé said.

“It is also important to never place an animal in the front seat of a vehicle with airbags.”

