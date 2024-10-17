Election day drenching expected with rainfall warning issued for South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Election day is shaping up to be a wet one for voters on British Columbia’s South Coast.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, sections of the Sea-to-Sky highway south of Whistler and the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Special weather statements are also in place for the Fraser Valley and parts of southern Vancouver Island as the season’s first atmospheric river bears down.

“A strong fall storm system will direct an atmospheric river towards the South Coast, bringing heavy rain to the region. Rain will begin Friday morning and intensify through the afternoon and evening, with the heaviest rain expected Saturday morning and early afternoon,” Environment Canada said.

“Rain should ease on Saturday evening, though a second pulse of rain is expected Sunday.”

Environment Canada said rainfall totals for Metro Vancouver could range from 40 to 70 mm, with 70 to 100 mm possible in the Sea-to-Sky corridor and topping 100 mm on the North Shore.

The situation on western Vancouver Island will be even wetter, with totals approaching 100 mm of rain near the coast and potentially topping 200 mm over mountainous terrain.

Wind warnings are also in place for the northern parts of the Georgia Strait and the Central and North Coast.

Environment Canada is urging people to clear storm drains of leaves and debris ahead of the weather system.

Drivers are also being warned to watch for flash floods and water pooling on roads, to use their headlights and to drive with caution.