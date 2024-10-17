Menu

Crime

Protesters convicted of mischief at Alberta blockade to be sentenced next year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2024 6:46 pm
1 min read
A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Three men convicted of helping lead and co-ordinate the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 are to be sentenced next year.

In April, a jury found Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos and Gerhard (George) Janzen guilty of one count each of mischief over $5,000.

The sentencing was originally scheduled for late September, but it has been rescheduled for Jan. 9 and 10 in Lethbridge Court of King’s Bench to give Van Huigenbos time to find a new lawyer.

The three were charged for their roles in a blockade that tied up cross-border traffic between Canada and the United States at Coutts for two weeks in protest of COVID-19 rules and restrictions.

The Crown said the evidence showed the men were key players and became faces of the blockade.

Story continues below advertisement

The maximum sentence for public mischief over $5,000 is 10 years in prison.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

