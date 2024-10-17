World-class cancer centre finally opens in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

It has been a decade in the planning — one of the largest government infrastructure projects in Alberta history, which cost hundreds of millions more than originally budgeted — but the new Calgary cancer centre will finally open to patients on Oct. 28.

Perched imposingly on a hill in northwest Calgary, overlooking the Rocky Mountains, the cancer treatment and research centre is impressive in its size, design and state-of-the-art technology.

It’s called the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre — the largest centre of its kind in Canada — after the estate of the late Calgary businessman and philanthropist made a donation of $50 million to the new facility.

Construction of the centre was at times a political football, promised by successive provincial governments before construction finally began under the NDP government in November 2017.

It was completed in 2022 and cost $1.4 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

During the peak of construction, more an 1,650 trades and construction workers were employed on the project.

Following completion, Alberta Health Services required time to train staff on new technology, check that the medical and building systems were working properly — including a wide variety of electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems — install furniture and equipment, and do a final cleaning of the entire building.

On Thursday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Alberta Cancer Foundation CEO Wendy Beauchesne and University of Calgary president Ed McCauley were joined by a host of other dignitaries for the official opening ceremony of the new cancer centre.

“For those living with cancer and the family and friends who care for them, the opening of the Arthur Child is a move forward and a point of hope,” said Danielle Smith.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This centre will not only provide needed cancer care — as a world-class research facility, it will also focus on prevention and early detection that we hope will one day lead to a future without cancer.”

View image in full screen Premier Danielle Smith joins cancer patients, their families and a host of other dignitaries for the official ribbon cutting of the new Calgary Cancer Centre. Global News

The new centre will have 127,000 square metres of space spread across 13 floors, including 160 inpatient beds and more than 9,200 square metres dedicated to research.

Story continues below advertisement

It will also have:

more than 100 patient exam rooms

more than 90 chemotherapy chairs

12 radiation vaults

underground parking with 1,650 stalls

outpatient cancer clinics

clinical and operational support services

research laboratories

View image in full screen The new Calgary Cancer Centre is the largest facility of its kind in Canada for cancer treatment and research. Global News

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange hopes the new cancer centre helps cut the wait time for Albertans needing cancer treatment.

Right now, Cancer Care Alberta says it can take up to 10 weeks for cancer patients to see an oncologist, more than twice as long as the national average.

“We know we need more oncologists,” LaGrange said.

View image in full screen Cancer patient Charlotte Kessler was among the dignitaries on hand for the ribbon cutting at the new Calgary Cancer Centre. Global News

Cancer patient and family adviser Charlotte Kessler said the opening of the new centre provides hope to those Albertans fighting cancer.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every time you come in, you have a little bit of hope — whether it’s just to have a good day, whether it’s to have a good treatment, whether it’s to have a positive outcome. Just every time you come in you have some hope. There’s light, it’s welcoming.”

“You feel at home here as (much as) you possibly could feel with everything you are going through.”

The Alberta Cancer Foundation says about half of Albertans will develop cancer during their lifetime, and sadly one in four people diagnosed with the disease will not survive.

More information on the new cancer centre is available on the AHS website.