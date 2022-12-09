Menu

Health

Calgary Cancer Centre handed over to Alberta Health Services as construction wraps up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2022 4:17 pm
The Calgary Cancer Centre was handed over to Alberta Health Services Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
The Calgary Cancer Centre was handed over to Alberta Health Services Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Elissa Carpenter, Global News

The Alberta government has handed the keys for the newly built Calgary Cancer Centre to the agency that delivers health care in the province.

Infrastructure Minister Nathan Neudorf and Health Minister Jason Copping made the announcement at the $1.4-billion centre next to the Foothills Medical Centre in northwestern Calgary.

Read more: Province says Calgary Cancer Centre on track for opening in late 2023

With construction complete, Alberta Health Services is now to spend the next year getting the facility ready for patients from across southern Alberta.

The centre is scheduled to open its doors in 2024.

Dr. John Cowell, who was appointed as the official administrator of Alberta Health Services after the governing board was fired last month, says it’s a personal achievement for everyone involved.

Read more: Doctors sound alarm over ‘insufficient’ personnel at Calgary’s Tom Baker, new cancer centre

He says there are about 200,000 Albertans who currently have cancer, and one in two will get it in their lifetime.

“This centre is just an amazing, world-class facility that’s going to look after patient care, diagnosis and all that amazing research,” he said. “It’s going to be a magnet for researchers everywhere to come and pay attention.”

The Calgary Cancer Centre was handed over to Alberta Health Services Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
The Calgary Cancer Centre was handed over to Alberta Health Services Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Elissa Carpenter, Global News
The Calgary Cancer Centre was handed over to Alberta Health Services Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
The Calgary Cancer Centre was handed over to Alberta Health Services Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Elissa Carpenter, Global News
The Calgary Cancer Centre was handed over to Alberta Health Services Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
The Calgary Cancer Centre was handed over to Alberta Health Services Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Elissa Carpenter, Global News
The Calgary Cancer Centre was handed over to Alberta Health Services Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
The Calgary Cancer Centre was handed over to Alberta Health Services Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Elissa Carpenter, Global News
© 2022 The Canadian Press

