Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia government hiring 47 new staff members to prevent violence in schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2024 11:43 am
1 min read
Nova scotia government in parliament building. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia government is hiring 47 people to prevent and address violence in the province’s schools. A view of the Nova Scotia legislature is shown at Province House in Halifax on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Andrew Vaughan/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s government is hiring 47 more people to prevent and address violence in the province’s schools.

The new staff include student supervisors, security guards, child and youth care practitioners, educational and teaching assistants and teachers specializing in behaviour and classroom management.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The province is investing $976,000 for the new hires, who will be in addition to the behavioural and support staff already working in the public school system.

Each region will access which specialized staff on offer can best respond to their challenges.

Trending Now

As well, the province says it’s updating its school code of conduct policy and its school emergency management procedures and training.

It says more than 4,600 regional and school staff as well as more than 800 school advisory council members have offered advice on how to improve the code of conduct.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices