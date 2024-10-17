Nova Scotia government hiring 47 new staff members to prevent violence in schools

See more sharing options

Nova Scotia’s government is hiring 47 more people to prevent and address violence in the province’s schools.

The new staff include student supervisors, security guards, child and youth care practitioners, educational and teaching assistants and teachers specializing in behaviour and classroom management.

The province is investing $976,000 for the new hires, who will be in addition to the behavioural and support staff already working in the public school system.

Each region will access which specialized staff on offer can best respond to their challenges.

As well, the province says it’s updating its school code of conduct policy and its school emergency management procedures and training.

It says more than 4,600 regional and school staff as well as more than 800 school advisory council members have offered advice on how to improve the code of conduct.