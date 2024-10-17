Health Canada warns about baby walkers sold online, citing injury risk

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has issued a warning for three types of baby walkers despite a nationwide ban on these products that has been in place since 2004.

On Wednesday, Health Canada released the consumer advisory notice that baby walkers available online may pose a risk of injury.

“Children in baby walkers are exposed to hazards that would not normally be accessible if the child were not supported by the walker, posing a variety of risks of injury to the child,” the federal health regulator stated.

“Children in baby walkers can also fall down the stairs, which could result in injury or death.”

The recall involves the following products:

JHD baby walkers anti-O-shaped leg baby stroller multifunctional starting vehicle for toddlers.

LazyChild baby walker anti-o-leg baby walker multi-functional anti-rollover baby can sit and push to learn to drive.

Multifunction infant and baby walker 6/7-18 months old anti-rollover baby.

These products were available online at AliExpress.ca, Health Canada said. AliExpress.ca reported that three units of the affected products were sold in Canada.

However, to date, no incidents or injuries related to these products have been reported to Health Canada.

The products have been removed from sale online from AliExpress.ca. Health Canada said it has also contacted the foreign third-party sellers and is advising consumers to immediately stop using them.

Consumers who have these affected products should immediately stop using them and safely dispose of the items in such a way that they cannot be used again, Health Canada said.

Since 2004, Health Canada has banned baby walkers under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, including the sale of second-hand walkers at flea markets and garage sales.