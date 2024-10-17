Two bodies found inside car in Montreal’s east end, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after the bodies of two people were discovered inside a parked car overnight in the city’s eastern end.

They were found around 12:30 a.m. inside a Black SUV in an industrial area at the intersection of Pascal-Gagnon and Louis-Sicard streets in the St-Leonard borough.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the two people were found unconscious and despite resuscitation efforts they were pronounced dead at the scene.

There were marks of violence on the their bodies and their deaths are being treated as suspicious, according to police.

No details were provided about their identities.

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines and The Canadian Press