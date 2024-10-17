Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two bodies found inside car in Montreal’s east end, police say

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 17, 2024 9:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: Thursday, October 17, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: Thursday, October 17, 2024
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Thursday, October 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police are investigating after the bodies of two people were discovered inside a parked car overnight in the city’s eastern end.

They were found around 12:30 a.m. inside a Black SUV in an industrial area at the intersection of Pascal-Gagnon and Louis-Sicard streets in the St-Leonard borough.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the two people were found unconscious and despite resuscitation efforts they were pronounced dead at the scene.

There were marks of violence on the their bodies and their deaths are being treated as suspicious, according to police.

Trending Now

No details were provided about their identities.

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines and The Canadian Press

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices