Video link
Headline link
Health

Province urges Manitobans to combat upcoming flu season with vaccinations

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
A flu shot is delivered in Burnaby, B.C. on Wed. Nov. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
A flu shot is delivered in this 2023 file photo. Global News
Provincial health experts are asking Manitobans to roll up their sleeves once again, with flu season just around the corner.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, said it’s especially important for people considered high-risk to get a flu shot.

“(High-risk people include) those over age 65, who we would encourage to get the high-dose influenza vaccine,” he said, “residents of personal care homes or long-term care facilities, pregnant people, children six months of age to five years of age, Indigenous people, as well as those with underlying chronic health conditions.”

Last year, influenza A had the most severe outcomes in the province, he said — almost exclusively in people who weren’t up to date on vaccines.

Roussin said the province is expecting a fairly typical respiratory virus season, but it’s hard to predict.

“As we continue to prepare for the upcoming respiratory virus season, all Manitobans six months of age and older are encouraged to get their free influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said in a statement Wednesday that the NDP government has been making progress when it comes to its election promises to restore Manitoba’s health-care system.

“I encourage every Manitoban to get vaccinated and keep yourself, your loved ones and your broader community safe,” Asagwara said.

“The previous government failed to prepare for respiratory virus season, they made cuts to health care and refused to listen to front-line workers. We’ve made significant progress in one year and the system is prepared to meet an increased need for care during this difficult season.”

Vaccines are available at medical clinics throughout the province, as well as ACCESS centres, vaccine clinics, pharmacies and nursing stations, and through public health. Full details of the 2024 vaccine campaign are available on the province’s website.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

