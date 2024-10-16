Unbeaten Flames edge Blackhawks 3-1 Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

Matt Coronato scored twice, including an empty-netter with 39 seconds left in the third period, to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory on Tuesday over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Andrei Kuzmenko, with his first of the season on the power play, also scored for Calgary (4-0), which matches its fastest start in franchise history. The Flames also opened up with four consecutive wins in 2009-10 and 1993-94.

Nick Foligno had the lone goal for Chicago (1-2-1), which wraps up a season-opening four-game road trip.

Flames goalie Dustin Wolf made 31 stops to improve to 2-0. Petr Mrazek, who was tested 25 times, falls to 1-2.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: The visitors had several chances to break a 1-1 tie as they outshot the hosts 7-1 to begin the second period, but they couldn’t solve Wolf. Included in his string of early stops was Joey Anderson thwarted on a short-handed breakaway and a pad stop off Teuvo Teravainen’s one-timer.

Flames: The fourth line continues to be a surprise source of offence. After Justin Kirkland, filling in for Kevin Rooney (upper body), scored his first NHL goal on Saturday, the 28-year-old picked up his first NHL assist on Coronato’s first goal. Ryan Lomberg is manning the left side of that trio.

Key moment

With Connor Bedard in the penalty box for slashing after catching Wolf under his mask with the tip of his wayward stick at 11:56 of the second, the Flames took the lead for good with Kuzmenko neatly deflecting Jonathan Huberdeau’s point shot out of mid-air. The goal came at 6-on-4 with a delayed penalty upcoming on Foligno.

Key stat

With an assist on Kuzmenkos’ goal, Connor Zary is up to five points (2 goals, 3 assists) and is the lone Flame to record a point in all four games. With an assist, Rasmus Andersson has six points (2 goals, 4 assist) to lead all NHL defencemen.

Up next

Blackhawks: Host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Flames: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.