Former justice minister Kaycee Madu to be sanctioned by Law Society of Alberta

A former Alberta justice minister is to be sanctioned after the provincial law society determined he “undermined respect for the administration of justice” when he phoned Edmonton’s police chief after receiving a traffic ticket.

The Law Society of Alberta cited Kaycee Madu last year for the 2021 call, which occurred while he was justice minister, and a hearing took place in June.

In a hearing report published Tuesday, committee members said Madu is guilty of conduct worthy of sanction, although a punishment has yet to be determined.

Madu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Madu maintained throughout the hearing that his call to Chief Dale McFee was unrelated to the distracted driving ticket, and he was phoning for reassurance the officer who issued him the ticket was not racially profiling him or illegally surveilling him.

The committee’s report says it is accepted that Madu never explicitly asked McFee to do something about the ticket, nor did McFee do anything about the ticket, but the ticket is what prompted the phone call in the first place.

The report says Madu’s argument was not supported by the evidence and he attempted to use his position of power to influence a personal issue.

“Far from encouraging public respect for the administration of justice, Mr. Madu’s conduct is reasonably perceived as sidestepping the process entirely and thus eroding public confidence in the administration of justice and in the legal profession,” the report reads.

“It was irresponsible and failed to meet the high standard required to retain the trust, respect and confidence of other members of the profession and members of the public.

“His conduct is inconsistent with his commitment as a lawyer as it imports special access and the perception of special treatment.”

The committee wrote that as justice minister “he was one of the most senior ranking, prominent lawyers in the province” and it was his responsibility to set an example for the profession.

“Mr. Madu’s duties required him to avoid even the perception of impropriety.”

The report says the committee is to reconvene to determine a proper sanction, which could amount to a suspension or even disbarment.

The Law Society of Alberta did not immediately respond to an emailed inquiry regarding when the committee will determine a sanction.

Madu was removed from the justice portfolio by then-premier Jason Kenney after news of the phone call was made public in 2022. However, Kenney would later make Madu labour minister, and Madu briefly served as deputy premier under Danielle Smith.

He lost his 2023 re-election bid in the Edmonton-South West riding to NDP candidate Nathan Ip, and has been working in private practice since.