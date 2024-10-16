U.K. urges India to co-operate with Canada amid diplomatic dispute

Send this page to someone via email

Amid the ongoing diplomatic dispute between Canada and India, the U.K. is calling on New Delhi to co-operate with Ottawa’s legal process, voicing full confidence in the country’s judicial system.

On Wednesday, the British Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office issued a statement saying India’s co-operation with Canada would be the “next right step.”

“We are in contact with our Canadian partners about the serious developments outlined in the independent investigations in Canada. The UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system. Respect for sovereignty and the rule of law is essential,” the statement read.

“The Government of India’s cooperation with Canada’s legal process is the right next step.”

The statement comes after Canada on Monday expelled six Indian diplomats from the country over alleged targeting of Canadian citizens who are opponents of the Narendra Modi government. Canadian officials linked India’s high commissioner and other individuals working out of the diplomatic offices to the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on its soil and accused New Delhi of a broader effort to target Indian dissidents in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

2:28 Evidence links violent crimes in Canada to Indian government

India, which has long denied the accusations that agents of that government were involved in Nijjar’s killing, retaliated by ordering the expulsion of six high-ranking Canadian diplomats, including the acting high commissioner.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The statement from the U.K. also follows a phone call between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday evening.

The two leaders discussed recent developments related to a “targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India,” according to a readout of the call shared by the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

Starmer and Trudeau also talked about the need to ensure the safety and security of their citizens and the importance of upholding and respecting the rule of law, the PMO stated. Trudeau underscored Canada’s continued interest in co-operation with India to address this serious matter.

Story continues below advertisement

“Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Starmer agreed to remain in close and regular contact,” the PMO said.

— with files from Reuters and Global News