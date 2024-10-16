Menu

Canada

Canadian soldier dies while off-duty in Latvia, police investigating

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2024 8:15 am
1 min read
Canadian soldier View image in full screen
A Canadian soldier takes part in an announcement regarding the arrival of new ambulance variants to the armoured combat support vehicle fleet at Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Latvian State Police are investigating the death of a Canadian soldier in the capital city of Riga.

The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement that Capt. Aaron Wideman died while off-duty.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Lt.-Gen. Stephen Kelsey, vice-chief of the defence staff, said Wideman died on Sunday.

The military did not provide details about the death.

He was posted within the Latvian National Armed Forces.

Canada leads a NATO battle group in Latvia meant to deter and respond to threats posed by Russia.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

