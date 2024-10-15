Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario investing $146 million in life sciences sector

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2024 12:12 pm
1 min read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends an announcement at Seneca College, in King City, Ont., Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends an announcement at Seneca College, in King City, Ont., Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario is investing $146 million into the life sciences sector as it tries to become a world leader in biomanufacturing and health sciences.

Premier Doug Ford has announced the second phase of the province’s life sciences strategy, which will see the province put $46 million into an infrastructure fund to boost research capacity at post-secondary schools and hospitals.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The province is also spending $5 million to speed up clinical trials, $36 million for several startup funds and $40 million in venture capital funds intended to spur growth and innovation.

The province is also expected to soon announce the details of a program to help companies find laboratory space.

Trending Now

Ford says the province has attracted $5 billion in life sciences investments since his government came to power in 2018.

Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli says the province aims to increase the number of jobs in the sector to 85,000 from 72,000 by 2030.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices