Health

Plant-based milk Listeria outbreak seems to be over: PHAC

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2024 11:01 am
1 min read
The Public Health Agency of Canada says a Listeria outbreak linked to several plant-based milks appears to be over with no additional cases reported since August.

The federal agency says its investigation is now complete and Listeria was found within the production environment of Silk and Great Value plant-based refrigerated beverages.

However, PHAC says it was not able to identify the “primary site” of the contamination within that environment and that production will remain paused until the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is satisfied with renovations to the facility.

The CFIA previously stated that the source of the illness was traced to a specific production line at Joriki, a third-party facility in Pickering, Ont., used by plant milk manufacturer Danone Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The last tally of cases reported on Aug. 12 remains unchanged, with 20 confirmed infections in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta, and three deaths.

The illnesses prompted a national recall of several Silk and Great Value plant-based milk products on July 8 with Oct. 4 as the latest best before date.

