Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

RCMP investigate fatal highway crash in northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 15, 2024 10:04 am
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
One person is dead after a highway crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck in northern Alberta on Monday night.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers from the Slave Lake detachment were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 near Township Road 710A at about 9:20 p.m.

Police say it is believed an SUV towing a dual-axel flat-deck trailer drove into an oncoming lane of traffic before crashing with a semi-truck hauling a loaded trailer.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

