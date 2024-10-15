RCMP investigate fatal highway crash in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a highway crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck in northern Alberta on Monday night.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers from the Slave Lake detachment were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 near Township Road 710A at about 9:20 p.m.

Police say it is believed an SUV towing a dual-axel flat-deck trailer drove into an oncoming lane of traffic before crashing with a semi-truck hauling a loaded trailer.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The driver of the SUV died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.