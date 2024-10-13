Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hundreds walk, run in support of Calgary families affected by dementia

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 6:47 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Hundreds pound pavement in support of Calgarians impacted by dementia'
Hundreds pound pavement in support of Calgarians impacted by dementia
Hundreds of people laced up for the annual Alzheimer Calgary Walk & Run at Prince’s Park on Sunday to raise money in support of Calgary-area families who are impacted by dementia. As Craig Momney explains, more than $300,000 was raised at the event that’s now in its 35th year.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An annual Thanksgiving Sunday tradition saw hundreds of people lace up and pound the pavement for a walk in support of a cause that affects one in 68 Canadians.

Non-profit organization Alzheimer Calgary held its 35th annual Walk & Run at Prince’s Park in Calgary on Sunday in support of southern Alberta families impacted by dementia.

“Dementia is a condition that people care about and it’s growing,” said Alzheimer Calgary executive director Barb Ferguson.

“I mean, our first year, we probably had a hundred people out. We had over 1,600 people here today, it’s phenomenal growth,” she said on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Calgary fitness organizations partner with Alzheimer Calgary to help people stave off dementia'
Calgary fitness organizations partner with Alzheimer Calgary to help people stave off dementia

The event is a walk or run in which participants can opt into either a 1K, 5K, 10K race, in-person or virtually.

Story continues below advertisement

Since its inception, Alzheimer Calgary says the event has raised millions — with every dollar staying local to “ensure people living with dementia have access to the help they need.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to Alzheimer Calgary, about 600,000 Canadians are currently living with dementia and about 20,000 of those people live in Calgary.

Those numbers are projected to double over the next decade, while the number of cases across the country are expected to reach close to a million by 2030.

Click to play video: 'University of Calgary researchers to look at aging brain as study says vitamin D prevents dementia'
University of Calgary researchers to look at aging brain as study says vitamin D prevents dementia

“It’s a very large number and we’re gonna need a lot of the community to come together to really help address all of the issues that surround dementia,” Ferguson said.

Sunday’s event raised about $350,000 which will provide education and support for families impacted by dementia.

Story continues below advertisement

Dementia vs. Alzheimer’s

According to the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada, dementia is an umbrella term for a decline in mental ability and memory, severe enough to interfere with daily life — while Alzheimer’s is a specific disease.

“In other words, every case of Alzheimer’s disease is an example of dementia, but not every type of dementia is Alzheimer’s,” the society said.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60 to 80 per cent of cases.

Dementia is not a normal part of aging. It is caused by damage to brain cells that affects their ability to communicate, which can affect thinking, behavior and feelings.

The most common early symptom of Alzheimer’s is trouble remembering new information because the disease typically first impacts the part of the brain associated with learning.

As Alzheimer’s advances, the association said symptoms get more severe and include disorientation, confusion and behavior changes. Eventually, speaking, swallowing and walking become difficult.

Click to play video: 'Misconceptions around dementia'
Misconceptions around dementia
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices