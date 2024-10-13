Vacant building goes up in flames in north Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A massive plume of black smoke filled the sky over north Regina Sunday morning, as crews worked to put out a building fire on Albert Street North.

Global News was told the flames were roughly 30 feet high, blazing above the building when fire crews arrived just after 10 a.m.

“The roof’s burnt right off,” said Regina Fire Marshal Randy Ryba.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly and no injuries were reported.

View image in full screen A vacant building on Albert Street North in north Regina caught fire on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. Katherine Ludwig, Global News

Ryba said the building caught fire three weeks ago as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was no power or gas to the building, so it’s clearly a human hand event being deliberate or unintentional,” he said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s very preliminary now as to what the cause or the circumstances is.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's very preliminary now as to what the cause or the circumstances is."

The fire is under investigation, but Ryba said heavy equipment may need to come in on Tuesday to take the remaining walls down in order to safely complete that work.