Vacant building goes up in flames in north Regina

A massive plume of black smoke filled the sky over north Regina Sunday morning, as crews worked to put out a building fire on Albert Street North.
Global News was told the flames were roughly 30 feet high, blazing above the building when fire crews arrived just after 10 a.m.
“The roof’s burnt right off,” said Regina Fire Marshal Randy Ryba.
Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly and no injuries were reported.
Ryba said the building caught fire three weeks ago as well.
“There was no power or gas to the building, so it’s clearly a human hand event being deliberate or unintentional,” he said.
“It’s very preliminary now as to what the cause or the circumstances is.”
The fire is under investigation, but Ryba said heavy equipment may need to come in on Tuesday to take the remaining walls down in order to safely complete that work.
