Crime

Bullet fired, window smashed at Jewish school, says Toronto Police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2024 1:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hate-motivated incidents rising in Canada amid Israel-Hamas conflict'
Hate-motivated incidents rising in Canada amid Israel-Hamas conflict
WATCH ABOVE: Hate-motivated incidents rising in Canada amid Israel-Hamas conflict – Nov 17, 2023
Police say they are investigating after a bullet was fired at a Jewish girls’ school in Toronto’s north end.

Toronto Police Service says the shooting targeted Bais Chaya Mushka elementary school at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The same school was the target of another shooting in May, and police say a key part of the investigation is to find out whether two incidents are connected.

Insp. Paul Krawczyk says the school was empty at the time of the shooting and no one was harmed.

He says a window was smashed after it was struck by a bullet.

Click to play video: 'Students from both Muslim and Jewish communities say they feel unsafe at University of Toronto'
Students from both Muslim and Jewish communities say they feel unsafe at University of Toronto
Krawczyk says police had increased their presence in the Jewish neighbourhoods in the past couple of weeks, and that they will continue to have more presence in area.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information that might help the investigation to come forward.

Krawczyk noted that the incident took place during a sacred day on the Jewish calendar.

“It is Yom Kippur, and a Jewish school has been shot up. So that is why the hate crime unit is a big part of this investigation,” Krawczyk said Saturday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

