Canada

Old Montreal fire: 2 charged with arson, second-degree murder

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
Two men have been charged with second-degree murder and arson after a fire erupted in an Old Montreal building, killing a mother and daughter from France.

Justin Fortier-Trahan, 20, and Juventino Hernandez Pelaez, 18, were charged in the deaths of Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her seven-year-old daughter Vérane Reynaud Geraudie, who were in the building when it caught fire Oct. 4.

The two men also face a charge of arson causing bodily harm in connection to another man, and recklessly endangering life by damaging a property by fire or explosion.

Montreal police said Friday that Fortier-Trahan was suspected of throwing an incendiary device into the building while Hernandez Pelaez was suspected of driving the getaway car.

The fire was the second deadly blaze in Old Montreal in less than two years, after seven people were killed in a March 2023 fire in a building that housed short-term rentals.

City records show that both buildings belong to Emile Benamor, who also owns a third building in the neighbourhood that was hit by gunfire earlier this week.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

