Fentanyl shaped like Lego, toys in Campbell River drug bust: B.C. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in B.C. is warning about a new way that drugs are being disguised in the province.

On Sept. 25, the Campbell River Street Crime Unit with assistance from the Major Crime Unit, Community Response Unit, Community Policing Unit, General Duty and First Nations policing searched three locations.

Two searches were conducted in the 900 block of Island Highway South and another in the 600 block of Nursery Road.

Police seized more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl with some that was being diluted, dyed, flavoured and moulded into dinosaurs, Lego bricks and other shapes.

In addition, police seized more than 180 grams of cocaine, more than 290 grams of methamphetamine, a small number of dilaudid pills as well as cash, weapons including a firearm, and other items commonly used in drug trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Leah Lewis of Campbell River has been charged with drug trafficking and production offences and is currently in custody.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Five other individuals are still under investigation.

0:35 15 people arrested, drugs and weapons seized in pair of Surrey busts

“It’s a profoundly disturbing seizure of drugs and I want to profoundly thank the RCMP who were involved in doing the investigation and breaking up this drug ring,” BC NDP candidate David Eby said on Friday.

“We’re making sure that the RCMP have the tools they need to arrest the criminals who are distributing this toxic and poisonous drug supply throughout our province that’s killing people. We’re seizing the cars and the homes of the gangsters who are profiting from it. They’re not walking into casinos with bags of cash anymore with impunity, they are in court right now and we are taking their stuff and we’ve got to do more.”

Story continues below advertisement

Eby said the federal government has a role to play in intercepting the chemicals that are imported to Canada and used to make these drugs.