Crime

Calgary police investigate deadly shooting in Forest Lawn

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 11, 2024 9:04 am
1 min read
Calgary police said officers were called about a shooting in the 900 block of 40th Street Southeast at about 7:20 p.m. on Thursday. View image in full screen
Calgary police said officers were called about a shooting in the 900 block of 40th Street Southeast at about 7:20 p.m. on Thursday. Global News
Homicide detectives are investigating a man’s death following a shooting in southeast Calgary on Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of 40th Street Southeast at about 7:20 p.m.

Officers found a man in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood who appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

On Thursday night, police told Global News they had not yet identified a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Brazen shootings and how they’re investigated
