Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Chiefs of Ontario to vote in favour of $47.8B child welfare agreement with Canada

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2024 8:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How Grassy Narrows is fighting to keep its kids out of the child-welfare system'
How Grassy Narrows is fighting to keep its kids out of the child-welfare system
RELATED: How Grassy Narrows is fighting to keep its kids out of the child-welfare system – Mar 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chiefs in Ontario have voted in support of a landmark $47.8-billion child welfare reform agreement with Canada.

Regional Chief Abram Benedict called the support of chiefs in the province “a step in the right direction” as they work to reform what he called “colonial systems” that have impacted each and every community.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The deal was reached in July, and the Chiefs of Ontario were part of the negotiation process alongside the Assembly of First Nations, Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Canada.

It was struck after decades of advocacy and litigation from First Nations and experts, seeking to redress decades of discrimination against First Nations children who were torn from their families and placed in foster care.

Trending Now

That was because the child welfare systems on reserves were not funded to provide services that could keep families together.

Story continues below advertisement

First Nations chiefs across Canada will vote on the agreement at a special chiefs assembly in Calgary next week.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices