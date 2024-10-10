Menu

Health

Pharmacare bill covering diabetes, birth control medications passes Senate

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2024 6:25 pm
1 min read
The pharmacare bill that was central to a political pact between the Liberals and NDP is now set to become law after the Senate passed the bill without making any changes.

The legislation will inform the creation of any future national, universal pharmacare plan.

It will also allow the government to sign deals with provinces and territories to cover diabetes and birth-control medications as part of the public health system.

The wording and content of the bill was carefully negotiated as part of the now-defunct supply-and-confidence deal between the NDP and Liberals.

British Columbia has already signed a memorandum of understanding with Ottawa to launch the program in that province.

Health Minister Mark Holland hopes to have all provinces and territories on board by next spring, but the bill will need royal assent before he can officially sign those deals.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

