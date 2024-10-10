Pharmacare bill covering diabetes, birth control medications passes Senate

Send this page to someone via email

The pharmacare bill that was central to a political pact between the Liberals and NDP is now set to become law after the Senate passed the bill without making any changes.

The legislation will inform the creation of any future national, universal pharmacare plan.

It will also allow the government to sign deals with provinces and territories to cover diabetes and birth-control medications as part of the public health system.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The wording and content of the bill was carefully negotiated as part of the now-defunct supply-and-confidence deal between the NDP and Liberals.

British Columbia has already signed a memorandum of understanding with Ottawa to launch the program in that province.

Health Minister Mark Holland hopes to have all provinces and territories on board by next spring, but the bill will need royal assent before he can officially sign those deals.

Story continues below advertisement