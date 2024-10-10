SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Economy

Saskatchewan mining industry forecasts growth over next decade

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 7:35 pm
Saskatchewan mining industry forecasts growth over next decade
WATCH: The mining industry is a vital piece of the Saskatchewan economy. But so far on the campaign trail, there haven't been specific promises made to support the industry.
In a province built on natural resources, the mining industry is a vital piece of the Saskatchewan economy.

But so far on the campaign trail, there haven’t been specific promises made to support continued growth from the major political parties.

Global News’ Gates Guarin spoke with an industry expert and someone who is taking advantage of a booming industry to hear first hand of the impact of mining in the province.

Check out the video at the top for the full story.

