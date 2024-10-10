Maligne Road to reopen after wildfire in Jasper National Park

Send this page to someone via email

A bleak landscape of charred, downed trees — but also signs of life in the form of new saplings peeking out of the ash-covered ground — will greet Jasper National Park visitors as more areas of the fire-ravaged region reopen.

Parks Canada announced that more fall and winter backcountry camping and activities will be allowed to resume, and Maligne Road will reopen on Friday.

“As one of the hardest-hit areas during the wildfire, Maligne Road is a significant reopening,” Parks Canada said in a statement, adding it will continue to reopen other areas as it’s safe to do so.

Reporters were taken on a tour along Maligne Road on Thursday, where they saw the forest landscape that was levelled by flames.

Hundreds of trees are charred and have fallen to the ground, revealing sites that were not visible in the past.

Reporters also visited the Maligne Lookout, where the benches and gazebos were destroyed by flames. Parks Canada says there is still a lot of work to go on cleaning the area.

Backcountry camping site reservations will be open for bookings starting at 2 p.m. MT on Thursday, Oct. 10, for spots that will be available starting on Friday, Oct. 11.

Jasper’s economy depends on tourists and Parks Canada said the federal government is committed to welcoming them back as it is appropriate to do so.

“Winter activities this year in Jasper will include many of the beloved experiences the park is known for, including winter events and outdoor recreation experiences like cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, skating and flag-packed trails for walking and fat biking,” Parks Canada said.

Last week, the iconic Jasper Park Lodge reopened and the park’s mountain ski hill, Marmot Basin, said earlier this year it intended to operate this winter. As of now, the ski resort is aiming to open sometime in November.

Areas that have already reopened since the July wildfire include the Miette Hot Springs on the east side of the park, the Columbia icefield along Highway 93, Sunwapta and Athabasca falls, Pyramid Lake, Old Fort Point and Lake Annette.

In July, the wildfire razed the picturesque landscape and destroyed a third of the Rocky Mountain tourist town, displacing about 2,000 of its 5,000 residents.