Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge awards nurse nearly $61,000 after she was attacked by dog in N.S. home

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
A judge has ordered a Halifax-area couple to pay nearly $61,000 in damages and $4,000 in court costs after their dog attacked a nurse in their home in 2016. Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
A judge has ordered a Halifax-area couple to pay nearly $61,000 in damages and $4,000 in court costs after their dog attacked a nurse in their home in 2016. Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A judge has ordered a Halifax-area couple to pay nearly $61,000 in damages and $4,000 in court costs after their dog attacked a nurse in their home in 2016.

In a written decision dated Sept. 19, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Christa Brothers ruled that Harvey Hayden and Susan Forrest were negligent in failing to control their dog when they knew the nurse would be in their Spryfield, N.S., home.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Lynn Patterson, who at the time worked as a licensed practical nurse for the Victorian Order of Nurses, was attacked by the couple’s valley bulldog during a visit in May 2016.

The judge says Patterson sustained a “significant” bite to her right arm and a bite to her back, resulting in chronic anxiety and panic attacks.

The court document says the couple didn’t appear in court until April of this year — despite being sent a registered letter in 2017 informing them about the legal action.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Brothers rejected the couple’s arguments that they didn’t know about the lawsuit against them, saying there were repeated attempts to get them to respond.

The judge noted in her ruling that the couple has informed the court that they don’t have the money to pay the damages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices